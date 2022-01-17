ELON, N.C. (AP) — Kris Wooten had a career-high 23 points as Elon easily beat James Madison 90-67 on Monday.
Hunter McIntosh had 18 points for Elon (5-13, 2-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Darius Burford added 16 points and Michael Graham had 10 points and four assists.
Takal Molson had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Dukes (11-4, 2-2). Terrence Edwards added 17 points and Vado Morse had 10 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.