CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Vonterius Woolbright recorded 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead Western Carolina to a 70-59 win over Chattanooga on Wednesday night.
Nick Robinson had 15 points for Western Carolina (8-9, 2-2 Southern Conference). Marvin Price added 12 points.
Malachi Smith had 33 points and nine rebounds for the Mocs (13-4, 3-1), whose four-game win streak was broken. Darius Banks added seven rebounds. Silvio De Sousa had 11 rebounds and three blocks.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.