PHOENIX (AP) — Holland Woods had 25 points as Grand Canyon romped past Prairie View 91-64 on Wednesday night.
Woods shot 5 for 7 from behind the arc.
Gabe McGlothan had 17 points and seven rebounds for Grand Canyon (3-0). Jovan Blacksher Jr. added 12 points. Chance McMillian had 11 points.
D'Rell Roberts had 18 points for the Panthers (0-6). William Douglas added 10 points. DeWayne Cox had 10 points and six rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.