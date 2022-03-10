PARADISE, Nev. (AP) — Holland Woods had 24 points to guide Grand Canyon to a 71-66 victory over Sam Houston in the quarterfinals of the Western Athletic Conference tournament on Thursday night.
Jovan Blacksher Jr. added 13 points for the fourth-seeded Antelopes (23-7), while Chance McMillian scored 12.
Savion Flagg had 20 points to pace the fifth-seeded Bearkats (19-14). Demarkus Lampley added 17 points and Tristan Ikpe scored 10.
Grand Canyon advances to play top-seeded New Mexico State in the semifinals on Friday.
