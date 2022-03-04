TACOMA — The Woodinville Falcons put themselves in position to prove the cliché true. Hopefully the third time really is a charm.
Courtesy of their hard-fought, 59-55 Class 4A state semifinal victory over fifth-seeded Eastlake late Friday afternoon at the Tacoma Dome, the No. 1 seed Falcons will play for a title for the third time in the last four state tournaments.
This chance will at least look different. The team that beat Woodinville in 2018 and again in 2020, the Central Valley Bears, will not be on the other bench when the championship game tips off at 5 p.m. on Saturday. Instead, it will be second-seeded Sumner awaiting them.
Almost exactly a month ago, the Falcons (25-1) beat the same Eastlake team by double-digits for the KingCo 4A title. The Wolves (23-4) came into the rematch at the Dome with a different strategy.
“We had a completely different game plan,” Eastlake coach Sara Goldie said. “We did battle them pretty well the first time, but it was not the same. This time we definitely had them on their backs a little bit.”
Defensively, the Wolves made it tough for Woodinville’s seniors scorers to find open shots. When they did, Tatum Thompson and Veronica Sheffey were slightly awry.
It all led to a night in which the Falcons made just 8 of 27 shots in the first half (29%) and 19 of 53 over the course of the game (36%). What Woodinville did do was get inside.
“The second half we did a lot better,” Sheffey said. “We just had to focus on the short shots. We didn’t let it phase us and kept going.”
Despite the fact that even those shots often didn’t want to drop, the Falcons got themselves to the free-throw line with the aggressiveness. At the line, it was a different story.
Thompson made all 12 of her attempts at the stripe en route to a game-high 26 points. Thompson was matched for scoring honors by Eastlake’s Ava Schmidt.
Sheffey actually missed a shot from the line, but still went 7 of 8, as Woodinville finished 21 of 24 from the line.
“Every practice, we make a bunch of free throws,” Sheffey said. “And you know, me and Tatum and the rest of us want it really bad.”
Led by Tatum Wood’s efforts, the Wolves grabbed and held a two-point lead at the half, 29-27. Wood scored all but two of her 13 points in the first 16 minutes of the contest.
After the break, Schmidt asserted herself inside. The 6-foot-2 junior scored 17 of her points over the final two quarters, including a four-minute run that began in the final minute of the second quarter and ran to the five-minute mark of the third when she scored eight straight points for Eastlake.
The last of those four field goals, with 5:06 to play, tied the game at 33-33. The game still was tied, at 39-39, with 2:11 left in the third. Woodinville scored the final six points of the period to take a 45-39 lead.
Schmidt opened the fourth with a personal 7-2 run that got the Wolves back to within a single point 47-46, but Eastlake never led it again.
Sumner 64, Pasco 55
The Spartans (23-2) earned their spot in the title game by beating the Bulldogs (23-1). Alyson Deaver led three Sumner players in double-figures scoring with a team-high 19 points to go with 10 rebounds. Catelyn Deaver had 11 points and 12 boards.
Mya Groce scored a game-high 21 for Pasco, which will play in the third/fifth-place game at 11:15 a.m.
