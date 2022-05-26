OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Matt Wood hit a three-run homer, Tyler Shingledecker and Travis Luensmann combined on a two-hitter, and sixth-seeded Penn State defeated third-seeded Iowa 5-2 on Thursday in the Big Ten Tournament opener.
Wood, the Nittany Lion's first first-team all-conference pick since 2012, smashed a drive over the right-field wall in the sixth inning for a 5-1 lead.
The Lions (26-27) and Hawkeyes (33-18) play on Friday against the winner and loser from the Purdue-Rutgers game.
Shingledecker went 5 2/3 innings, allowing both runs but just one hit, striking out eight to improve to 7-3. Luensmann came on to get the last out in the sixth after he allowed a single, combined with a throwing error, to produce Iowa’s second run.. Luensmann allowed a hit with seven strikeouts for his second save.
Anthony Steele had a two-run single for Penn State in the third with Iowa getting one back in the bottom of the inning.
Wood, a catcher who hit .395 with 11 homers and 50 runs batted in during the regular season, hit a 3-2 pitch after No. 9 hitter Derek Cease was hit by a pitch and Jay Harry walked with two outs. Wood is the first Nittany Lion to drive in three runs in a tournament game since 2008.
Three Iowa pitchers combined on a five-hitter with 17 strikeouts.
___
More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.