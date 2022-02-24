STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Moses Wood and Chris Austin scored 18 points apiece to help Portland get past Pacific 75-69 on Thursday night.
Tyler Robertson added 15 points and eight rebounds for the Pilots (17-12, 7-6 West Coast Conference), who have won six straight. Austin also had six assists. Mike Meadows had 12 points.
Alphonso Anderson scored a career-high 26 points and had nine rebounds for the Tigers (8-20, 3-10). Nick Blake added 14 points.
The Pilots improve to 2-0 against the Tigers for the season. Portland defeated Pacific 64-56 on Jan. 27.
