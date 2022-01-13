The Premier Hockey Federation has gone months without direction in its players’ association.
Alex Sinatra, a New York-based attorney who has been named the new players’ association director, hopes to change that. But first it must rebuild.
Since director Anya Packer left to become Metropolitan Riveters' general manager in April, the players haven’t had heard much about the direction of the association. After a COVID-19 bubble season, a mass exodus of the league front office — including its founder — and a scandal for the Toronto front office, there are plenty of questions.
The biggest early one is about sponsorship dollars.
“From my perspective, I really want to see much more of an influx of sponsorship dollars in the league,” Sinatra said. “I want to see a more equal distribution of resources.”
The PHF has long said there is a 50/50 revenue split with players. But after going so long without a director and after a chaotic Lake Placid bubble season from which questions remain about sponsorships and the revenue they generated, players want more transparency from the league.
Sinatra has found that as the association starts from the ground up again, players are still learning what questions to ask.
Years without an association run by someone with experience in sports labor — though, Packer’s version of the players' association made headway on a lot of early issues — have left players unsure of how much they can accomplish. A goal for Sinatra is to help them realize their full power.
“There’s been a lot of questions about what (unionization) means,” Sinatra said. “Especially in light of the MLB and MLBPA situation and their lockout.”
Women's pro hockey does not have a players union. The Professional Women's Hockey Players Association isn't a union, because there is no employer involved and most players are not paid salaries. The PWHPA pays prize money to some players based on results.
Unionization for the PHF players isn’t off the table, but it's a bit early to discuss that, Sinatra said.
Boston Pride defender Mallory Souliotis said salaries have greatly improved since her rookie year in the PHF in 2018, when it was called the National Women's Hockey League. That, plus the privatization of all six teams in the league, which legally makes them independent employers, could lay the groundwork for unionization.
“I’m making five times what I made in my first season,” said Souliotis, who introduced Sinatra to the idea of running the players’ association. “Travel has been nicer, we are staying in better hotels, smaller things like getting Ubers paid for to the airport. … These are small things.”
Sinatra has asked players on every team for their three needs and wants from the PHF going forward and hopes to have those collected by the end of January.
In the PHF's second year, when it was called the NWHL, the league cut salaries and created mistrust within the players. It was one of the driving forces behind the creation of the PWHPA after the Canadian Women’s Hockey League — which many players had defected to — ceased operations.
PHF leadership has undergone a transformation since then, the salary cap has doubled, and team ownership has fully privatized. It’s an entirely different landscape now, but a powerful union is essential for the league to overcome the reputation it has earned with labor issues, and for players to have more of a say in the direction of the league.
The association is open to communicating with players in other women's hockey leagues or in college about concerns, or ideas to aid players in having more of a say in the PHF and pro hockey as a whole.
“Alex and the player reps have talked about having an advisory board, have someone to work on the financial side of things, have someone to help with taxes,” Souliotis said. “How simple would that be, to get these kind of resources? Yes, we’re associated with the PHF, but it’s a completely different entity.”
