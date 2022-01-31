The Seattle Times is gathering responses from women to be published in a special edition of The Mix. The topic: women and their experiences in the outdoors. From finding community in the great outdoors to overcoming obstacles to entry in Washington's green spaces, we'd love to hear the story of your connection to Mother Nature.
If you have photos you would like to include with your response, please make sure they are larger than 2 megabytes in size. Photos can be submitted through the Google Form below or emailed to vphair@seattletimes.com.
Please fill out the form below by 5 p.m. Feb. 20. Then, look out for the March 6 edition of The Mix to see our compilation of readers' experiences in the outdoors.
Google form: forms.gle/rTPKmH5jZruJvaXy6
