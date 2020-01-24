When Tanya Jackson left her home on Cedar Street on Wednesday, she turned to a staff member on duty in her building and grinned.
“She said ‘Bye’ and she had a great big smile on her face,” said Kelli Larsen, chief program officer at Plymouth Housing, who was told of the exchange by one of her staff members.
Later that day, Jackson, 50, was shot and killed blocks away in downtown Seattle, the only person to die after a mass shooting at Third Avenue and Pine Street that began around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Seven others were injured, including another Plymouth Housing tenant and a 9-year-old boy, who was released from Harborview Medical Center on Friday afternoon.
The boy left Harborview in a wheelchair, his left leg heavily bandaged.
Two other victims of the shooting remain at Harborview, said hospital spokesperson Susan Gregg: a 55-year-old woman in serious condition and a 32-year-old man in satisfactory condition.
The King County Medical Examiner's Office identified Jackson on Friday afternoon. Plymouth Housing was working to contact her family members when the news was first released, said Amanda Vail, communications director for Plymouth.
Staffers are still reeling.
“People are really feeling it,” Larsen said. Jackson’s building manager took the day off from work.
For almost a decade, Jackson had found a home with Plymouth Housing, a homeless-services provider in Seattle that connects the most vulnerable people living outside with a permanent place to live. Jackson had been homeless prior to living there.
Many of the people Plymouth serves suffer from physical and/or mental health conditions that make finding and maintaining traditional housing on their own extremely challenging, Larsen said.
"We really focus on community here," Larsen said. "Individual buildings have community, but that feeling really ripples outward."
Jackson had a reputation among the staff members who managed her building, A.L. Humphrey House in the Belltown neighborhood, as always being joyful.
"She had a very rich life," Larsen said.
It's hard to guess what Jackson was doing that day, Larsen said. Many tenants have their own rhythms, she added, times they meet up with friends, scheduled appointments, a regular stop at a downtown business.
But like so many people who were caught in the cross fire Wednesday, Jackson was just going about her day like she always did.
"It's just not right," Larsen said. "It shouldn't happen."
For every resident who dies at Plymouth, a memorial service is held. Vail said that will be the case for Jackson, but she was unsure when.
Staff writer David Gutman contributed to this report.