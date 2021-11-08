FLORENCE, Ore. (AP) — An 80-year-old woman was found dead after a home caught fire in Florence, authorities said.
KEZI reports Siuslaw Fire & EMS Chief Michael Schick said they have not yet determined the circumstances surrounding the fire and the death.
At about 2 p.m. on Saturday, responders responded to a home after reports of smoke and a possible victim.
Schick said the fire and smoke damage was isolated to a bedroom where the woman’s body was found. She was the only occupant of the home. The woman’s identity is not being released at this time, and the investigation into the fire and the death is ongoing.
Western Lane Ambulance District, Siuslaw Valley Fire & Rescue and Florence Police assisted.
