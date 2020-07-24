Re: “McCarthyism is back — and woke”
[July 19, Opinion]:
Syndicated columnist Henry Olsen
decried what he calls “woke McCarthyism,” particularly that of liberals and the
left.
Not a word in the column about President
Donald Trump’s bullying and harassing behavior. If anyone deserves to be
questioned about his decency, it is the current occupant of the White House.
Olsen is worried that Biden might not defend “America’s heart and soul.” He
should be more concerned with Trump’s outright attacks on it.
Jeffrey Grossman, Redmond