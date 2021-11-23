NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA suspended former Atlanta Dream players Courtney Williams and Crystal Bradford for their roles in an altercation outside of an Atlanta-area club in May and for related health and safety protocol violations.
Williams received a two-game suspension and Bradford one. Both players are free agents, so the suspensions will be served starting with the first regular season game that each player is eligible to play following their signing with a new team.
Williams averaged a career-best 16.5 points and 6.8 rebounds this season. Bradford averaged 8.8 points and 3.8 rebounds, although her season ended in August because of a foot injury.
The Dream have said they won't re-sign the two players. Footage of the fight, which circulated on social media last month, showed the two players throwing punches in a confrontation with a number of women near a food truck.
“I want to sincerely apologize for the video posted yesterday,” Williams said on Twitter after the video surfaced. “I would never want to represent myself or the organization in a negative way. I’m learning every day so I ask for grace as I’m growing. Again, I apologize to all attached and I will be better moving forward.”
Williams recently signed with Athletes Unlimited for their new basketball league.
