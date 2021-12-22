WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Wizards signed guard Jordan Schakel to a 10-day contract Wednesday.
Schakel has played in 14 games for the Capital City Go-Go, the Wizards’ G League affiliate. He's averaged 13.8 points and 3.2 rebounds per game with Capital City this season, shooting 39.6% from 3-point range. Schakel leads the G League with 44 3-pointers this season.
Schakel played collegiately at San Diego State.
The Wizards face the Knicks in New York on Thursday night.
