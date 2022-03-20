MILWAUKEE (AP) — Freshman point guard Chucky Hepburn departed Wisconsin's NCAA Tournament game against Iowa State on Sunday with a left leg injury.
Hepburn went down after contesting Tyrese Hunter's layup with 4:37 left in the first half. Hepburn grabbed his left leg as he lay on the ground.
He put no pressure on his leg as he was helped off the court.
The Badgers announced at halftime that Hepburn would not return. He used some crutches to grab a seat on the end of the bench as the second half started, wearing a boot on his lower leg.
Hepburn had eight points, six rebounds and five assists in the third-seeded Badgers' 67-60 victory over Colgate in the first round on Friday. He had a team-high 77 assists heading into the matchup with the Cyclones.
