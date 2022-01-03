MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal is entering the NFL draft rather than returning to the Badgers next season.
Chenal announced his decision Monday on social media. The move comes after Chenal earned second-team honors on the Associated Press All-America team as a junior.
“Badger Nation, I can’t thank you enough for the support!” Chenal said in his social media post. “I know you’ll be behind me on this next journey as well!”
Chenal was the leading tackler for a Wisconsin defense that allowed the fewest yards per game of any Football Bowl Subdivision team this season.
He had 115 tackles and 18 ½ tackles to rank first on his team in both categories — despite missing the Badgers’ first two games due to COVID-19. Chenal also recorded eight sacks to rank second on the team.
Wisconsin (9-4) closed its season Thursday by beating Arizona State 20-13 in the Las Vegas Bowl.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.