BOSTON (AP) — Camren Winter scored a season-high 26 points and Amari Williams had a double-double and Drexel beat Northeastern 76-68 on Saturday.
Williams scored 12 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked five shots. Melik Martin scored 12 and Xavier Bell 11 for the Dragons (7-6, 2-1 Colonial Athletic Association.
Wynter made back-to-back baskets early in the second half to give the Dragons a 28-26 lead and they never trailed again. Drexel now has won two of three contests following four COVID-19 related postponements.
Nikolo Djogo scored 19 points, Jahmyl Telfort 18 and Chris Doherty 10 for Northeastern (6-10, 0-5).
