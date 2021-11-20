BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Freshman Jace Wilson threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Miller and ran for a score and Dominic Roberto rushed for a career-high 216 yards as Furman held off Samford 41-34 on Saturday.
Trailing 7-0, Wilson and Miller connected on a two-play drive to knot the score. DiMarcus Clay picked off Liam Welch on Samford's ensuing possession and returned it 32 yards to the Bulldogs' 2-yard line. Wilson ran it in from the 3 on third-and-goal for a 14-7 lead. The Paladins (6-5, 4-4 Southern Conference) never trailed again.
Devin Wynn had two short TD runs for Furman (6-5, 4-4 Southern Conference), while Wayne Anderson Jr. had one.
Welch completed 26 of 40 passes for 269 yards with TD throws to Montrell Washington and Jai'Rus Creamer for Samford (4-7, 3-5).
