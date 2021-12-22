ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Shemar Wilson came off the bench to score 14 points to lead Texas-Arlington to a 95-46 win over Division III-level Howard Payne on Wednesday night.
Brandyn Talbot had 13 points for Texas-Arlington (4-7). Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu added 12 points. Patrick Mwamba had 12 points and eight rebounds.
Texas-Arlington dominated the first half and led 59-14 at the break.
Jerren Godfrey had 15 points for the Yellow Jackets. Fredrick Watts added six rebounds. Jaylan Ballou had six assists.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
