COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — A'ja Wilson scored 15 points, Kelsey Plum had 14 points and 11 assists and the Las Vegas Aces rolled to a 96-73 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Friday night.
Wilson also had seven rebounds and five blocks to help Las Vegas improve to 3-1 overall and 2-1 on the road.
Chelsea Gray and Riquna Williams added 14 points apiece, Jackie Young had 13 and Dearica Hamby finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds.
Aari McDonald scored 20 points for Atlanta (2-1), making 5 of 7 from 3-point range. Rhyne Howard had 13 points.
___
