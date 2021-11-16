BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Makai Willis had 14 points off the bench to lift Fairfield to a 110-55 win over Medgar Evers on Tuesday night.
Jalen Leach had 14 points, six rebounds, six assists and three blocks for Fairfield (1-2). Jake Wojcik added 13 points. Chris Maidoh had 12 points and three blocks.
Keison McIntosh had 26 points for the DIII Cougars. Andre Evans Jr added 11 points. Mousa Sinera had 12 rebounds.
