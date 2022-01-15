TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Lucas Williamson scored 17 points and Marquise Kennedy scored 15 and Loyola Chicago won its ninth straight beating Indiana State 64-56 on Saturday.
The Ramblers (13-2, 4-0 Missouri Valley Conference) are off to their best start in conference action since the 2001-02 season.
Down 45-44 with 9:40 left, Williamson went on his own 6-0 run with a layup, a 3-pointer and 1-for-2 shooting from the foul line and Loyola Chicago led the rest of the way. Braden Norris added 12 points for the Ramblers.
Cameron Henry scored 12 points for the Sycamores.
