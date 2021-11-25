NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Samuell Williamson scored a season-high 15 points, Dre Davis scored 12 and Louisville cruised to a 72-58 win over Mississippi State on Thursday night at the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship.
Jae’Lyn Wither added 11 points for Louisville (4-1) and Malik Williams finished with eight points and 10 rebounds.
The Cardinals play Maryland in Saturday's championship game.
Williamson scored 10 straight points for Louisville during a 21-5 run that made it 29-12 when Dre Davis made a layup to cap the spurt with 4:55 left in the first half. Davis added two free throws and a 3-pointer before Noah Locke made a jumper to give the Cardinals a 20-point lead with 3:21 left in the first half.
Iverson Molinar led Mississippi State (4-1) with 17 points and Tolu Smith scored 10.
Locke, who went into the game averaging a team-high 16.0 points this season and needing just three points to reach 1,000 in his career, finished with two points on 1-of-9 shooting. The senior transfer scored 933 points in three seasons at Florida.
The Bulldogs, went into the game shooting 52% from the field and 45.7% from 3-point range this season, made 20 of 60 from the field and just 1 of 15 from behind the arc.
Mississippi State plays Richmond in Saturday's consolation game.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.