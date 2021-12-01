CHICAGO (AP) — Lucas Williamson had 20 points as Loyola Chicago beat Indiana State 88-76 on Wednesday night.
The game marked the first Missouri Valley Conference matchup of the season for both teams.
Marquise Kennedy had 16 points for Loyola Chicago (6-2, 1-0), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Chris Knight added 13 points. Aher Uguak had 10 points and three blocks.
Xavier Bledson had 16 points and six rebounds for the Sycamores (3-5, 0-1), whose losing streak reached four games. Cooper Neese added 15 points. Micah Thomas, Simon Wilbar and Cameron Henry each had 11 points.
