CHICAGO (AP) — Lucas Williamson matched his season high with 20 points as Loyola Chicago defeated Southern Illinois 59-47 on Tuesday night.
Aher Uguak and Braden Norris had 13 points apiece for Loyola Chicago (15-3, 6-1 Missouri Valley Conference).
Ben Coupet Jr. had 14 points for the Salukis (10-10, 3-5). Marcus Domask added 13 rebounds.
Southern Illinois totaled 17 points in the first half, a season low for the team.
___
___
