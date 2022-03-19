WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Alondes Williams scored 19 points as Wake Forest beat VCU 80-74 in the second round of the NIT on Saturday.
Dallas Walton pitched in with 16 points for the Demon Deacons (25-9). Jake LaRavia added 15 points, while Daivien Williamson scored 14.
Vince Williams Jr. scored a career-high 27 points and had eight rebounds to pace the Rams (22-10). Jayden Nunn added 18 points. Jalen DeLoach had eight rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.