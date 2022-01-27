LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Kane Williams and Jalen Thomas scored 14 points apiece as Georgia State turned back Louisiana 68-64 on Thursday night to snap a five-game losing streak.
Justin Roberts added 12 points and six assists for the Panthers (7-9, 1-4 Sun Belt Conference). Corey Allen had 11 points.
Kentrell Garnett had 17 points to lead the Ragin' Cajuns (9-9, 4-4). Jordan Brown added 12 points. Theo Akwuba had seven rebounds.
