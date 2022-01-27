SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Williams made a layup at the buzzer and finished with 26 points as Santa Clara edged BYU 77-76 on Thursday night.
Josip Vrankic had 14 points for the Broncos (13-7, 3-2 West Coast Conference). Parker Braun added 11 points and 10 rebounds. PJ Pipes had 10 points.
Alex Barcello had 20 points for the Cougars (17-5, 5-2). Te'Jon Lucas added 17 points. Gideon George had 13 points. Fousseyni Traore had 10 points and 15 rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.