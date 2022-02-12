BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeenathan Williams had 24 points as Buffalo beat Ball State 80-74 on Saturday.
Ronaldo Segu had 13 points and six assists for Buffalo (13-8, 7-4 Mid-American Conference). Josh Mballa added 13 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. Maceo Jack had 10 points.
Payton Sparks had 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Cardinals (11-13, 6-7). Luke Bumbalough added 16 points and six rebounds. Demarius Jacobs had 14 points.
The Bulls improve to 2-0 against the Cardinals for the season. Buffalo defeated Ball State 74-68 on Jan. 14.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.