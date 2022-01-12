STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Williams had 22 points as Santa Clara beat Pacific 84-70 in the Broncos' West Coast Conference opener on Wednesday night.
Keshawn Justice had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Broncos (11-5), who have won four straight. Parker Braun added 14 points. Josip Vrankic had 13 points and nine rebounds.
Alphonso Anderson and Luke Avdalovic both scored a season-high 23 points for the Tigers (5-11, 0-2), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Jeremiah Bailey had seven rebounds.
