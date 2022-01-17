SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Donovan Williams had 20 points as UNLV romped past San Jose State 81-56 on Monday night.
Michael Nuga had 14 points for UNLV (10-7, 2-2 Mountain West Conference). Bryce Hamilton added 12 points. Justin Webster had 12 points.
Myron (MJ) Amey Jr. had 23 points for the Spartans (7-8, 0-3). Omari Moore added six rebounds.
Trey Smith, whose 10 points per game coming into the matchup ranked second on the Spartans, was held to 5 points. He hit 14 percent from 3-point range (1 of 7).
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
