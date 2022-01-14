MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Jeenathan Williams had 20 points as Buffalo topped Ball State 74-68 on Friday night.
David Skogman had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Buffalo (9-6, 3-2 Mid-American Conference). Ronaldo Segu added 14 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Maceo Jack had 10 points.
Buffalo led by 10 points with 1:20 to go and outlasted a 3-pointer by Ball State’s Luke Bumbalough and two free throws by Tyler Cochran.
Cochran scored a career-high 28 points and had nine rebounds for the Cardinals (7-9, 2-3). Payton Sparks added 18 points and 16 rebounds. Bumbalough had 10 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.