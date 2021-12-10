ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Deaquan Williams posted 12 points as South Carolina State narrowly beat High Point 67-66 on Friday night.
Rahsaan Edwards had 12 points for South Carolina State (3-7). Jemel Davis added 11 points. Cameron Jones had 10 points.
Zack Austin's 3-pointer drew High Point within 67-66 but neither team scored in the final two minutes, a stretch that included four missed free throws by the Panthers.
John-Michael Wright had 26 points for the Panthers (5-5). Austin tied a season high with 20 points and had five blocks.
