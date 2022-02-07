BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Terrell Williams scored 17 points and Tyrone Lyons recorded 11 points and 13 rebounds to lift Southern to a 72-58 win over Alabama State on Monday night, the Jaguars' eighth straight home victory.
Brion Whitley added 15 points and Jayden Saddler had 10 points and five steals for Southern (14-9, 8-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference).
Isaiah Range had 19 points, six rebounds and three blocks for the Hornets (7-17, 5-6). Juan Reyna added 15 points. Trace Young had eight rebounds. He also committed seven turnovers.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
