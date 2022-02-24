MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Williams had 25 points as Santa Clara defeated Pepperdine 89-73 on Thursday night.
Giordan Williams had 15 points for the Broncos (19-10, 9-5 West Coast Conference). PJ Pipes added 14 points and eight rebounds. Jaden Bediako had 13 points and three blocks.
Santa Clara scored 50 points in the first half, a season best for the team.
Houston Mallette had 24 points for the Waves (7-23, 1-14), who have now lost five games in a row. Jan Zidek added 15 points. Jay Yoon had 10 points.
