MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — KJ Williams had 12 points and 11 rebounds to lift Murray State to a 67-44 win over Tennessee State on Thursday night, the Racers' eighth consecutive home victory.
Tevin Brown had 11 points for Murray State (13-2, 3-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Trae Hannibal added 11 points. Justice Hill had seven assists.
Tennessee State scored 16 points in the first half, a season low for the team.
Carlos Marshall Jr. had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers (6-9, 1-2). Dedric Boyd added 10 points and five steals. Kassim Nicholson had 11 rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.