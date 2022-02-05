ATLANTA (AP) — Kane Williams had 17 points and six assists as Georgia State defeated South Alabama 69-62 on Saturday.
Williams hit all 11 of his free-throw attempts for the Panthers (9-10, 3-5 Sun Belt Conference), who snapped a four-game skid at home. Jalen Thomas had 11 points and Eliel Nsoseme added 10 points and nine rebounds. Justin Roberts scored 10.
Jay Jay Chandler tied a career high with 26 points for the Jaguars (15-8, 5-5). Javon Franklin added 10 points. Diante Smith had eight rebounds.
The Panthers evened the season series against the Jaguars. South Alabama defeated Georgia State 74-65 on Jan. 13.
