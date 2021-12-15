MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — KJ Williams had 19 points as Murray State easily defeated Tennessee Wesleyan 118-48 on Wednesday night.
Trae Hannibal added 18 points for the Racers, while DaQuan Smith chipped in 15. Smith also had seven rebounds.
Jackson Sivills had 12 points for Murray State (9-1), which won its sixth consecutive game. Nicholas McMullen had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Tevin Brown scored 10.
The 118 points were a season best for Murray State, which also posted season highs with 60 total rebounds and 27 assists. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs 26% field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Murray State opponent this season.
Ty Patterson had 10 points for the NAIA Bulldogs.
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
