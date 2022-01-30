PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Christyn Williams scored 19 points to help No. 10 UConn beat Providence 69-61 on Sunday night.
Williams was one of four UConn players to reach double figures. Evina Westbrook had 13 points while Caroline Ducharme finished with 12 points. Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 10 points for the Huskies (13-4, 8-0 Big East), who shot 54% (25-for-46) from the floor.
Providence (9-11, 4-7) has now dropped 30 straight games to UConn dating back to 1993.
UConn led 15-10 after one quarter before using an 11-0 run to build a 36-23 halftime lead. Providence then cut a 16-point deficit in half in the third quarter thanks in part to a reversal of a call that saw the Friars getting called for an offensive foul to Lauren Sampson getting credited with a basket.
Providence only trailed 50-42 heading into the final quarter. The Huskies scored the first six points in the fourth to regain the momentum and Providence could never make a push to get it close.
Janai Crooms led all scorers with 27 points for the Friars.
BIG PICTURE
UConn: Make it 168 straight conference wins for the Huskies, a streak that dates back to 2013 when Connecticut was a Big East member. UConn did not drop a single regular season or conference tournament game when it competed in the American Athletic Conference between 2013-20.
Providence: The Big East rivalry with Connecticut was put on hold for several years before resuming last season.
UP NEXT
UConn: At Creighton on Wednesday
Providence: At Marquette on Friday.
___
More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.