RUSTON, La. (AP) — Cobe Williams scored a career-high 22 points as Louisiana Tech extended its home win streak to eight games, easily beating Marshall 79-56 on Thursday night.
Keaston Willis added 20 points for the Bulldogs.
The game was the Conference USA opener for both teams.
Amorie Archibald had 12 points for Louisiana Tech (10-3). Kenny Hunter added 12 rebounds.
The Thundering Herd's 29.4 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Louisiana Tech opponent this season.
Obinna Anochili-Killen had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Thundering Herd (7-7), whose losing streak reached four games. Taevion Kinsey added 13 points and seven rebounds. Andrew Taylor had 12 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
