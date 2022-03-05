PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Kane Williams matched his season high with 23 points as Georgia State edged past Arkansas State 65-62 in the quarterfinals of the Sun Belt Conference tournament on Saturday.
Corey Allen had 11 points for Georgia State (16-10). Eliel Nsoseme added 10 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.
Norchad Omier had 21 points and 17 rebounds for the Red Wolves (18-11). Caleb Fields added 11 points.
