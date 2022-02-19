BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeenathan Williams had 24 points and Buffalo defeated Western Michigan 87-73 on Saturday.
Josh Mballa added 20 points and nine rebounds and Ronaldo Segu had 16 points and six assists for Buffalo (16-8, 10-4 Mid-American Conference), which won its sixth consecutive game. David Skogman added 11 points.
Lamar Norman Jr. had 23 points for the Broncos (6-21, 2-14). Mileek McMillan added 12 points. Markeese Hastings had 11 points and eight rebounds.
The Bulls improve to 2-0 against the Broncos for the season. Buffalo defeated Western Michigan 78-64 on Jan. 11.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.