MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — KJ Williams scored a career-high 33 points and grabbed 15 rebounds and Murray State beat UT Martin 74-66 on Saturday to remain perfect in Ohio Valley Conference play.
Williams' basket with 2:57 left before halftime gave the Racers (17-2, 7-0) a 28-27 lead and they remained ahead the rest of the way. Justice Hill made two foul shots with 5:08 left and Murray State led 60-43.
Williams finished 12-for-17 shooting and his 15 rebounds was one off his career-high 16 boards which he's reached four times. Tevin Brown scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Racers.
Reserve Bernie Andre scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Skyhawks (6-13, 2-5).
