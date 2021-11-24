NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kevin Fiala scored the lone goal in a shootout, Cam Talbot made 42 saves and the Minnesota Wild beat the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Wednesday night after arriving late to the arena because of traffic.
The game was delayed 24 minutes after the Wild got stuck in a Manhattan traffic jam with the Holland Tunnel closed. The team bus did not arrive until 6:26 p.m. and the start was pushed back to 7:33 p.m.
Minnesota scored two first-period goals before the Devils overcame the 2-0 deficit in the third to send the game to overtime.
Dmitry Kulikov assisted on Ryan Hartman's goal to open the scoring 12:10 into the first period and give the Wild a 1-0 lead. Nico Strum scored at 19:06, making it 2-0 at the first intermission.
The Devils cut the lead in half early in the third when Pavel Zacha scored to make it 2-1 at 3:08.
New Jersey tied it with six skaters on the ice when Yegor Sharangovich scored at 18:53 to make it 2-all.
The Wild ended a two-game skid and remained atop the Central Division.
Mackenzie Blackwood made 27 saves in the loss. The Devils were 0 for 4 on the power play, including a two-man advantage in the third period, when Talbot had three saves.
The Devils fell to 1-3 in shootouts this season, while the Wild improved to 2-1.
NOTES: New Jersey center Chase De Leo made his debut for the Devils. He played nine shifts and 5:30.
UP NEXT
Wild: Host the Winnipeg Jets on Friday afternoon.
Devils: At the Nashville Predators on Friday night.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.