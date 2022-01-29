WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Ben Wight had 16 points as William & Mary narrowly defeated Elon 65-61 to split back-to-back games on Saturday.
Wight made 8 of 10 foul shots.
Brandon Carroll had 10 points for William & Mary (5-17, 4-5 Colonial Athletic Association).
Darius Burford had 20 points and eight assists for the Phoenix (6-16, 3-6). Hunter McIntosh added 14 points. Zac Ervin had 13 points.
The Tribe leveled the season series against the Phoenix. Elon defeated William & Mary 61-54 last Thursday.
