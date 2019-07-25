Re: “New oversight panel required in Facebook privacy settlement: FTC imposes $5 billion fine”:
It seems there have been several huge settlements paid by a variety of U.S. corporations lately. The headlines imply that stewards of public interest have again triumphed over unprincipled exploitation of the masses.
I have always viewed our judicial system as the last refuge to redress grievances, and the courtroom as the place where facts and truth were necessary to prevail.
But this practice of paying to avoid courtroom disclosure without admitting guilt seems a little like shutting down a movie midpoint and keeping my tariff.
Even more troubling, there’s a very significant amount of money that just seems to go into the black hole of government. Government always talks about what it does for us but never shows us the bottom line of just what was spent on who and for what.
G. Owen Ray, Allyn