JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Brion Whitley came off the bench to score 18 points, leading Southern to a 75-64 win over Jackson State on Monday night.
P.J. Byrd had 15 points for Southern (12-9, 6-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Tyrone Lyons added 12 points. Terrell Williams had 10 points.
Chance Moore had 16 points for Jackson State (4-16, 2-7), whose losing streak stretched to four games. He also had eight turnovers. Malachi Wideman added 12 points. Jayveous McKinnis had nine points and five blocks.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.