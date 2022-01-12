BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Whitfield had 18 points as Campbell beat Charleston Southern 67-52 on Wednesday night.
Cedric Henderson Jr. had 16 points for Campbell (8-6, 1-2 Big South Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Ricky Clemons added 13 points and nine rebounds.
Tahlik Chavez had 17 points for the Buccaneers (3-12, 0-3), who have now lost six games in a row. Claudell Harris Jr. added six rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.