BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Whitfield and Jesus Carralero scored 14 points apiece and Campbell beat High Point 77-72 on Saturday for its third-straight win.
Cedric Henderson Jr. added 13 points, Messiah Thompson scored 12 and Ricky Clemons had 10 for the Fighting Camels (12-7, 5-3 Big South).
Zach Austin scored a season-high 21 points and had seven rebounds and Alex Holt scored 18 for the Panthers (9-12, 3-4).
John-Michael Wright, who led the Panthers in scoring heading into the contest with 20 points per game, shot 3 for 12 and scored just eight points.
