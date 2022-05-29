CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson left Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs with a right groin strain.
Anderson went down in the outfield after fielding P.J. Higgins' fifth-inning grounder and throwing to first for the out. He appeared to be favoring his right side as he was helped off the field.
The team said he will undergo further evaluation Monday.
It's another tough break for the struggling White Sox, who have been hit hard by injuries this year. Anderson went 1 for 2 with a first-inning single and ranks among the league leaders with a .356 batting average.
Danny Mendick replaced Anderson at shortstop.
